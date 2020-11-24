Johnson caught his lone target for 54 yards in Sunday's 34-28 win against the Jets.

Johnson's longest reception of the season also doubled as the longest catch by any Charger on Sunday. Quarterback Justin Herbert may not look to Johnson that frequently, but he has only missed one target this season. The depth wideout just is not utilized that much in the offense, and as such, isn't seen as a relevant option in fantasy leagues.

