Johnson did not see a single target in Sunday's 29-21 loss to Miami.
It's ironic that Sunday marked Johnson's highest number of offensive snaps (13) for the season, but yet he still did not see a single target. Unless a play is specifically schemed for Johnson, it's pretty evident the depth wideout has very little utility in the offense. With a low total of just three targets this season, fantasy managers should keep in mind that it will take multiple injuries until Johnson can really become a fantasy factor.
