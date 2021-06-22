Johnson was listed as one of the Chargers' surprising training-camp names to monitor, ESPN's Shelley Smith reports.

The Chargers haven't released an official depth chart heading into this season's training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the undrafted wide receiver open as the No. 3 wide receiver instead of Jalen Guyton, whose speed-decoy role may be obsolete in new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi's system. Johnson was easily the the team's most explosive pass catcher last season totaling seven receptions of 20-plus yards and four grabs of 40 yards or more yards despite seeing fewer than 40 snaps in all but three games in 2020. Expect the 25-year-old to compete with Guyton and 2021 third-round pick Josh Palmer for the aforementioned job throughout the preseason.