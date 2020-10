Johnson brought in his only target for a 53-yard touchdown reception in the Chargers' 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Johnson opened the scoring on the day with his long touchdown reception, one of two of over 50 yards for the Chargers on the afternoon. The OSU product was making his NFL debut in the contest with Mike Williams (hamstring) sidelined, and it remains to be seen if he'll head back to the practice squad ahead of a Week 5 Monday night road battle against the Saints .