Johnson caught two of his four targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss against the Bills.

With the Chargers trailing early, Johnson was forced into a more prominent role. Not only did Johnson see a career-high in receptions (two), the receiver had a season-high in targets (four), offensive snaps (18) and number of yards (63). Of course, most of that production came on a near game-ending Hail Mary reception, something that is hardly replicable week to week. A Week 13 bout against the Patriots also figures to be a difficult matchup for the No. 4 wide receiver.