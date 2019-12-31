Play

Johnson signed a reserve/future contract with the Chargers on Monday.

Johnson joined the Chargers' practice squad at the beginning of December after spending time with the Texans earlier in the season. He'll now look to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster in 2020.

