Nwosu picked up seven tackles (five solo), a sack and a forced fumble in the 20-13 loss Sunday to the Chargers.

Nwosu actually saw more time on the field (57 snaps) than any other linebacker, outpacing tackle-leader Thomas Davis (40 snaps) by a fairly wide margin. That's likely a byproduct of Nwosu's pass-rushing capability, particularly with likely multi-week injury to defensive end Melvin Ingram (hamstring). Nwosu could be set up for another productive day against a Steelers team that could be forced to start third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges.