Chargers' Uchenna Nwosu: Deemed questionable
Nwosu (anke) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Nwosu was able to put in limited practices each day this week. Kazir White and Jatavis Brown could see extra snaps if the 22-year-old sits out.
