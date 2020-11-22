site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-uchenna-nwosu-done-for-the-day | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Uchenna Nwosu: Done for the Day
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nwosu (shoulder) will not return to Sunday's contest against the Jets.
With Nwosu having been downgraded to out, Isaac Rochell will handle the majority of rotational snaps behind Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read