Nwosu (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
The 23-year-old Nwosu suited up 13 times for the Chargers in 2020, establishing new career highs in tackles (33), QB hits (11), sacks (4.5) and pass deflections (two) during his third pro campaign out of USC. He had already been confirmed out for Week 16. Now, Nwosu's season comes to an end given his IR designation, combined with the fact that Los Angeles has been eliminated from playoff contention.