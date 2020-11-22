site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-uchenna-nwosu-injures-shoulder | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Uchenna Nwosu: Injures shoulder
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nwosu (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets.
Nwosu has only handled a rotational role on defense since Jacksonville's Week 6 bye. If he's unable to return Sunday, Isaac Rochell stands to see an uptick in snaps.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read