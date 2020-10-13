Nwosu picked up four tackles (three solo), one sack and two quarterback hits in the 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints. He left early in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

It's unclear how serious the injury was considering the Saints had just two more offensive possessions the rest of the game, neither of which Nwosu was available to play. The third-year linebacker had been filling in as an edge rusher with Joey Bosa limited throughout Monday and Melvin Ingram (knee) currently on IR. The Chargers have a bye entering Week 6 which might allow for a host of injured players, including Nwosu, to make a return for Week 7.