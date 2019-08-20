Nwosu was sidelined at Tuesday's practice due to an abdominal injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Nwosu had wrap around his abdomen as he sat out practice. He is reportedly just sore, so it makes sense for the team to let him rest in order to avoid a lingering issue. The 22-year-old suited up for all 16 games as a rookie on the Chargers last year including three starts. He is currently projected to start opposite Thomas Davis at outside linebacker come Week 1.