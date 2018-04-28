Chargers' Uchenna Nwosu: Picked by Chargers

The Chargers selected Nwosu in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 48th overall.

Nwosu (6-foot-2, 251 pounds) is an accomplished edge defender fresh off a 9.5-sack, 11.5-TFL season at USC, and he should be able to provide starter snaps inside, out, or both for the Chargers and their thin linebacker rotation. After displaying 4.65 speed at the combine, Nwosu made a convincing case that the range he displayed at USC will translate to the pros. If he earns a three-down role, he should push for mainstream IDP utility.