Nwosu (abdomen) wasn't listed on the Chargers' injury report for Wednesday's practice, suggesting he's fully healthy.

The USC product had been reportedly dealing with a sore abdomen, and was likely sidelined for rest purposes in the first place. Now that he's fully healthy, Nwosu is excepted to start along side Thomas Davis at outside linebacker for Week 1's showdown against the Colts.

