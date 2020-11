Nwosu sprained the AC join in his shoulder during Sunday's win over the Jets and is expected to miss about three weeks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

If that timeline is confirmed, the Chargers likely will place Nwosu on injured reserve to clear up a roster spot. The third-year defensive end is dependable depth behind starters Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, and Isaac Rochell may absorb that role until Nwosu can return.