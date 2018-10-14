Nwosu will start at outside linebacker against the Browns on Sunday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Jatavis Brown (groin) and Kyzir White (knee) are both inactive Sunday, prompting Nwosu to get the starting nod. Nwosu -- a 2018 second round pick -- has eight tackles and a sack this season, but hasn't topped 19 defensive snaps in a game, which is likely to change at Cleveland.