Nwosu notched two tackles (one solo) and one sack during Thursday's 26-24 loss to the Raiders.

Nwosu made his second sack of the season during Thursday's divisional loss. He played his usual rotational role (24 percent of snaps on defense) in the Chargers' linebacker corps, taking a back seat to Drue Tranquill, Thomas Davis and Kyzir White. The 22-year-old has a tough matchup against the Chiefs coming up Week 11.