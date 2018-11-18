Nwosu will start at middle linebacker against the Broncos on Sunday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Nwosu will draw the start with Denzel Perryman (knee) out for the year. The second-round rookie has recorded 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks so far this season, and will look to build upon that total as his snap count increases. Hayes Pullard will serve as Nwosu's backup.