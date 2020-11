Nwosu (shoulder) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bills.

Nwosu was considered an IR candidate after being handed a three-week recovery after injuring his AC joint in Week 11. However, he has avoided IR for now and may have a chance to beat the initial timeline as a result. His absence hurts the Chargers' defensive line, though, as Melvin Ingram (knee) was placed on IR on Friday. Isaac Rochell is expected to start opposite Joey Bosa until Nwosu returns.