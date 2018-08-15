Nwosu (knee) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Nwosu is still expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks. The rookie second-round pick had an excellent final season at USC, managing 9.5 sacks and 11.5 TFL. He has a legitimate shot at a starting role right out of camp, so this is a situation to monitor.

