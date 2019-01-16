Mayle signed a futures deal with the Chargers on Monday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Mayle spent the majority of the season on the team's practice squad after appearing in 23 games over the past three seasons split between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. While Antonio Gates future remains up in the air, the Chargers still retain Hunter Henry, Virgil Green and Sean Culkin -- leaving Mayle as the long shot tight end.