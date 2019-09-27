Play

Green (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Miami.

With Green joining Hunter Henry (knee) on the inactive list, Sean Culkin and Lance Kendricks are the Chargers' healthy choices at tight end. The team also has a bunch of wideout injuries, with Mike Williams (knee) ruled out and Travis Benjmain (hip) listed as doubtful.

