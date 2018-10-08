Green caught his only target for a 13-yard touchdown in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Raiders.

Green did leave the game in the second quarter due to a rib injury, but the veteran tight end was able to make his return to the field, capitalizing on a screen pass near the goal-line to score his first touchdown as a Chargers. As usual, Green (72 percent) outsnapped Antonio Gates (36 percent), but that didn't amount to much for either player, as the tight end's combined to receive just three targets.

