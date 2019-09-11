Chargers' Virgil Green: Catches single pass
Green caught one pass for a four-yard gain during Sunday's 30-24 overtime win over the Colts.
Green finished the game with a respectable 27 snaps, though significantly fewer than Hunter Henry's 58. Dating back to his days in Denver, Green has always been more of an asset blocking than catching, however, and so even decent snap total is unlikely to lead to much production. Through his entire career, Green has just three games of 50 or more receiving yards.
