Green caught two of his four targets for 27 yards Sunday during the 23-22 loss to the Broncos.

Antonio Gates was surprisingly dominant Sunday, tallying five receptions, 80 yards and a touchdown across just 27 snaps. That should just reinforce the notion that Green is merely second fiddle in terms of a receiving threat from the tight end position, as the veteran appeared in 68 percent of the team's snaps, but saw the fourth fewest targets of any Chargers pass catcher.

More News
Our Latest Stories