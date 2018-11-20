Chargers' Virgil Green: Catches two passes in loss
Green caught two of his four targets for 27 yards Sunday during the 23-22 loss to the Broncos.
Antonio Gates was surprisingly dominant Sunday, tallying five receptions, 80 yards and a touchdown across just 27 snaps. That should just reinforce the notion that Green is merely second fiddle in terms of a receiving threat from the tight end position, as the veteran appeared in 68 percent of the team's snaps, but saw the fourth fewest targets of any Chargers pass catcher.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...