Green caught two of his four targets for 27 yards Sunday during the 23-22 loss to the Broncos.

Antonio Gates was surprisingly dominant Sunday, tallying five receptions, 80 yards and a touchdown across just 27 snaps. That should just reinforce the notion that Green is merely second fiddle in terms of a receiving threat from the tight end position, as the veteran appeared in 68 percent of the team's snaps, but saw the fourth fewest targets of any Chargers pass catcher.