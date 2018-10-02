Green caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 29-27 win over the 49ers.

Once again it was Antonio Gates who saw the majority of the receiving role at the expense of Green as the veteran tight end snagged a first-quarter red zone touchdown. Green continues to see the field (74 percent offensive snaps on Sunday), but that hasn't translated to any sort of statistical success thanks to the plethora of weapons available in Los Angeles.