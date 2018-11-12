Green caught two of his three targets for 30 yards in the 20-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Green has been utilized a bit more frequently as of late, recording a catch of 10 or more yards in back-to-back weeks. Of course, 58 receiving yards during that stretch isn't anything to write home about, but it's encouraging to see the veteran receive at least some semblance of targets after recording just two targets from Weeks 5-8. A return to Denver, where he played the first seven years of his career, likely doesn't make Green an attractive fantasy option next week.