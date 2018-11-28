Chargers' Virgil Green: Catchless in blowout win
Green failed to reel in his only target during Sunday's 45-10 win over Arizona.
Green came into Sunday on a relative streak given his block-first reputation, catching two passes in three consecutive games. Sunday marked Green's third catchless outing of the season. Despite being known for his athleticism as a receiver in college, Green was always more effective in the run-blocking and pass-protection sectors in Denver, and that hasn't changed much in L.A. Sunday brings a visit to Pittsburgh's top-10 pass defense.
