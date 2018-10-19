Chargers' Virgil Green: Clear of injury designation
Green (ribs) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans in London.
Green began the week as a limited practice participant but apparently showed enough Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 30-year-old should continue to see a heavy share of offensive snaps for the Chargers, although he mainly functions as a blocker while Antonio Gates remains the top-pass catching tight end.
