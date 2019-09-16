Green caught one of his two targets for nine yards in a 13-10 loss Sunday to the Lions.

Green played all but eight of the team's offensive snaps, but similar to last season the veteran tight end was simply a blocking specialist even with Hunter Henry (knee) out. The Chargers seem apt to avoid targeting the tight-end position altogether in Henry's absence, as the No. 2 option, Sean Culkin, played just 16 snaps and did not register a target.