Green suffered a lateral ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Jaguars and may be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The X-rays came back negative, which is encouraging news considering Green appeared to suffer a devastating ankle injury while hauling in a 26-yard touchdown. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old tight end is slated to miss multiple weeks and likely will be stashed on IR until he's healthy. Stephen Anderson and Donald Parham should see bumps in usage behind Hunter Henry until Green returns.