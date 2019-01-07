Green caught his lone target for eight yards in the 23-17 wild-card win over the Ravens. He also coughed up a critical fumble.

That fumble, which came on a play in the third quarter where Green attempted to fight for a first down, directly led to the Ravens scoring their first points of the game. That capped off what had been an otherwise ugly opening three quarters for Green, who missed at least two critical blocks in the first half which led to negative plays. The veteran tight end at least made up for it in the fourth quarter, aiding a Melvin Gordon run near the goal line which was subsequently converted into the Chargers lone touchdown, but it's safe to say Green has had better days. Antonio Gates (four catches, 35 yards) continued his role as lead receiving tight end Sunday, a fact which should come as no surprise to fantasy owners who hoped to utilize Green this season.