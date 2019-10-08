Chargers' Virgil Green: Does almost nothing in loss
Green (groin) caught his only target for five yards in the 20-13 loss Sunday to the Broncos.
Green was the only tight end to catch a pass Sunday, but this was hardly a revenge game for the long-time Broncos player. Considering the veteran has only ran routes on 70 percent of his snaps to date, it's clear the 31-year-old is little more than a blocking specialist in an offense that tends to only feature four players any given game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Committee talk
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...