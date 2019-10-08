Green (groin) caught his only target for five yards in the 20-13 loss Sunday to the Broncos.

Green was the only tight end to catch a pass Sunday, but this was hardly a revenge game for the long-time Broncos player. Considering the veteran has only ran routes on 70 percent of his snaps to date, it's clear the 31-year-old is little more than a blocking specialist in an offense that tends to only feature four players any given game.