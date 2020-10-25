Green (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Green never appeared to have a real shot at retaking the field Sunday, after he suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury while hauling in a 26-yard touchdown. The Jaguars will no doubt schedule the veteran tight end for further medical evaluation.
More News
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Injures ankle making TD grab•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Garners one target•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Tallies two targets•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Ready to rock•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Questionable for season opener•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Lowest offensive snaps since '15•