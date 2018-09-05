Green is expected to serve as the Chargers' starting tight end Sunday against the Chiefs, despite the team's recent re-signing of Antonio Gates, Jack Wang of The Orange County Register reports.

Head coach Anthony Lynn was reserved earlier in the week when discussing Gates' place in the Los Angeles offense, hinting that the veteran might not even play in the season opener after not having participated in training camp or the preseason. Lynn noted that Gates would see limited snaps, at best, in Week 1, positioning Green to draw the majority of the action at tight end. Because of his aptitude as a blocker, Green could remain a fixture on offense even once Gates gets more practice time under his belt.