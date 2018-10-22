Chargers' Virgil Green: Fails to get a catch
Green failed to catch his only target in the 20-19 win over the Titans in London.
Green was hampered by an injury to his ribs earlier last week, but the veteran tight end appeared to leave Sunday's contest without further damage. That's about the only good news for fantasy owners who utilized Green, as the 30-year-old failed to record a catch for the second straight game. Even if he's fully healthy, Green is rarely utilized on offense and has seen more than one target in just three games this season.
