Chargers' Virgil Green: First catch since Week 11
Green caught his only target for 14 yards in the 45-10 win Sunday over the Jaguars.
A three-score lead by the start of the second half allowed for the Chargers to feature their running game prominently, creating a couple of extra snaps for the run-blocking Green. The veteran tight end has simply not been a priority through the air, as Green is currently on pace to barely pass his 2014 numbers in which he caught just six passes and tallied 74 receiving yards despite plying close to 400 snaps with the Broncos.
