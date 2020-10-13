Green caught his one target for 14 yards in Monday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints.

Green received his first first-down reception of the season in the fourth quarter. The Chargers' No. 1 tight end, Hunter Henry, had much more action, scoring a touchdown and catching four of his eight targets, likely as a byproduct of Keenan Allen's (back) first-quarter injury. The 32-year-old Green did play more than he has in the last two games, seeing 35 percent of snaps.