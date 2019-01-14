Green hauled in his lone target for a one-yard touchdown reception Sunday in the Chargers' 41-28 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round.

Though Hunter Henry (knee) was cleared to make his season debut, the Chargers limited him to just 14 snaps, resulting in Green and fellow tight end Antonio Gates both maintaining fairly sizable roles in the game plan. While Green has typically seen the larger share of snaps this season, he trailed Gates by a 44-21 margin after the Chargers were forced into catch-up mode after falling behind big early. His run-blocking skills at least worked to his advantage as the Chargers reached the goal line midway through in the fourth quarter, when Philip Rivers hit a wide-open Green in the end zone after the Patriots sold out against the run. It was just the second touchdown in 18 total contests for Green, who will likely see an even more muted role in the passing game in 2019 once Henry is fully healthy.