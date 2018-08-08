Green appears to be getting comfortable while taking reps with the first-team offense during training camp, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports. "We're working through how I like things, what I'm expecting on certain routes," quarterback Philip Rivers said, regarding how he's coalescing with Green. "He was in it similarly with [Mike] McCoy [in Denver]. Virgil is going to be just fine."

Early reports following the season-ending injury to Hunter Henry (knee) hinted that Antonio Gates would immediately sign with the organization, but at least for now, the 38-year-old remains without a formal contract offer. As a result, it seems more realistic by the day that Green will take over as the team's starting tight end, especially if he's able to forge a rapport with Rivers. While second-year wideout Mike Williams figures to take on a more prominent role in the passing game -- particularly in the red zone -- the lack of established depth behind Green means that he'll almost by default have some sort of fantasy relevancy thanks to the sheer amount of snaps he'll see. There's plenty of time for the Chargers to acquire another able body at the position, however, making it difficult to be entirely bullish on Green's prospects.