Chargers' Virgil Green: Groin issue viewed as minor
The groin injury that caused Green to exit early in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Texans is considered minor, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Green's practice time this week may be restricted while he manages the injury, but he's expected to be ready to roll ahead of the Week 4 matchup with Miami. While starting the past two games at tight end in place of Hunter Henry (knee), Green has been limited mostly to a blocking role, drawing just two targets between the contests.
