Green caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Rams.

It's clear at this point that Green's role on offense is blocker first, safety-net second. Despite playing in 63 percent of the team's offensive snaps, Green could only muster a single target as the Chargers struggled to grapple with the Rams litany of defensive stalwarts. While Antonio Gates saw fewer snaps (22) than Green, he parlayed his limited time on the field into three catches for 45 yards, further cementing the latter's status as the primary blocker.