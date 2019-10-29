Green successfully caught his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Bears.

Merely just a blocking asset even when Hunter Henry (knee) was out, the return of the third-year tight end has completely relegated Green to the wayside, as the veteran has seen just four targets combined in the past three games. It's hard to expect things to get much better, particularly since Green has never recorded more than 237 receiving yards in a given season.

