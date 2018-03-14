Green agreed Wednesday with the Chargers on a three-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite being listed as the nominal starting tight end for the Broncos over the past two seasons, Green amassed just 36 catches and 428 receiving yards over that span, acting essentially as a blocking H-back rather than any sort of receiving threat. Still, Green should amount to an immediate upgrade in Los Angeles over Jeff Cumberland, who the Chargers used in a similar role last season to little success. With the future of 37-year-old Antonio Gates still unclear, there's an opportunity for Green to carve out a niche as the No. 2 option behind Hunter Henry, but only if the future Hall of Famer decides not to return for a 16th season with the Chargers.