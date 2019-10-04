Chargers' Virgil Green: Listed as questionable
Green (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.
Green has been able to practice in some capacity all week including a full participation Friday, so it certainly seems as if the veteran's game-time status is trending in the right direction. The 31-year-old has seen just three targets across 113 offensive snaps through three games, but considering injuries to Hunter Henry (knee) and Sean Culkin (Achilles) leave the unproven Stephen Anderson and veteran castoff Lance Kendricks behind Green on the depth chart, it's possible he could see a bit more action in the passing game if active Sunday.
