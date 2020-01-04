Play

Green finished the 2019 season with nine catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Green's 384 offensive snaps were his fewest since the 2015 season with the Broncos, so suffice to say the blocking specialist was hardly a factor in his second season with the Chargers. It's entirely possible the Chargers could opt out of the final year in Green's contract despite the fact he'll cost just $3.5 million against the cap, though the veteran's defined role in the offensive, as marginal as it may be, might be viewed a bit more valuable than a simple cap-cutting causality.

