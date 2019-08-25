Green (leg) brought in his only target for 13 yards in the Chargers' 23-15 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday.

The veteran backup tight end was able to log his first action of the preseason after struggling with his leg injury for a good portion of the summer. Green is likely to reprise a complementary role he filled during his 2018 debut campaign in Los Angeles, one that saw him bring in 19 of 27 targets for 210 yards and a touchdown. While Hunter Henry is back in action and will see the majority of looks at the tight end position, Green figures to soak up a couple per game on average in his own right.