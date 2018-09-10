Chargers' Virgil Green: Muted performance in loss
Green caught both of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.
Green was expected to receive the majority of the snaps Week 1 as Antonio Gates continued to work himself into game shape, and while that was technically true the margin was likely less than most would have predicted entering Sunday's contest. Green's 44 snaps were right in line with preseason expectations, but Gates also took part in 33 of the team's 88 snaps, suggesting the Chargers felt more than comfortable with the veteran's conditioning despite missing the entire preseason. Given the tight end's combined to see just five of quarterback Philip Rivers' 51 pass attempts, neither player is much of an attractive fantasy option at this stage of the season. And considering Gates remains one of Rivers favorite targets in the red zone, there's a realistic possibility that Green will struggle to carve out any sort of consistent role on an offense that sees no shortage of playmakers around him.
