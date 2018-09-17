Chargers' Virgil Green: Nearly sets career high in receiving yards
Green caught all three of his targets for 55 yards in the 31-20 victory over the Bills on Sunday.
Green has caught 55 or more yards just two other times in his career, so it's safe to say the primarily blocking tight end has been able to flex his receiving muscles a little more in Los Angeles. While the eighth-year veteran has only 76 receiving yards through two games this year, he's already approaching his career high in receiving yards (237) which he set in 2016. More importantly, Green drastically out-snapped Antonio Gates. 42 to 11, suggesting the Broncos transplant seems to be fitting in nicely with the Chargers. That being said, the sheer amount of potential weapons on offense for quarterback Philip Rivers to target makes Green an unreliable fantasy option in most leagues.
More News
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Muted performance in loss•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Expected top tight end in Week 1•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Quiet in preseason opener•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Getting acclimated with Rivers•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Poised for key role•
-
Chargers' Virgil Green: Inks three-year deal with Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...