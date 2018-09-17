Green caught all three of his targets for 55 yards in the 31-20 victory over the Bills on Sunday.

Green has caught 55 or more yards just two other times in his career, so it's safe to say the primarily blocking tight end has been able to flex his receiving muscles a little more in Los Angeles. While the eighth-year veteran has only 76 receiving yards through two games this year, he's already approaching his career high in receiving yards (237) which he set in 2016. More importantly, Green drastically out-snapped Antonio Gates. 42 to 11, suggesting the Broncos transplant seems to be fitting in nicely with the Chargers. That being said, the sheer amount of potential weapons on offense for quarterback Philip Rivers to target makes Green an unreliable fantasy option in most leagues.